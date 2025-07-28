ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

The Taliban’s top environment official wants the UN to include Afghanistan in climate talks

By The Associated Press

Published

Matiul Haq Khalis, head of the National Environmental Protection Agency from Afghanistan, speaks to members of the media Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.