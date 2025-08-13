ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Ontario youth climate case to be put to the test again in December

By The Canadian Press

Published

Protesters take part in a climate protest march in Ottawa, on Sept. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.