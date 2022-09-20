Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan
Hollywood actress and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to one of the worst flood-hit areas in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, as the death toll from months-long deluges rose to 1,559.
TV footage showed Jolie arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where floods since mid-June have killed 692 people, damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and left half a million people homeless.
Later, she visited some of the flood-affected areas, according to local media.
According to the IRC, a prominent international aid group, Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods.
There was no comment from the government about Jolie's visit to Dadu, one of the worst-hit districts where waterborne diseases have also caused nearly 300 deaths since July. Currently, doctors are trying to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases among flood survivors.
The visit comes as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is in New York for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. In his speech, Sharif will highlight the damages caused by climate-change induced floods in the impoverished country.
Pakistan says the floods have caused US$30 billion in damages to the country's economy.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Francois Legault's competition is suddenly nipping at his heels in the Quebec election
CAQ Leader Francois Legault was expecting to win the Quebec election in a romp, but the Conservatives and progressive Quebec Solidaire (QS) parties are nipping at his heels. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explains why in his exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
A sentencing hearing is expected begin today for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the years before her suicide.
-
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
-
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
Sex assault trial continues for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who led the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign, continues in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom today.
-
Decision on eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church not expected until late September
An Ottawa judge will not be ruling on an eviction notice for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group in Ottawa until at least the end of September.
World
-
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
-
European court rules against parents of missing Madeleine McCann
The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday against the parents of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, saying that Portugal had given them a fair hearing in their libel battle against a former Portuguese policeman.
-
Israel appoints ambassador to Turkey in sign of warming ties
Israel on Monday announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Turkey -- the latest sign of warming relations between the two countries following more than a decade-long rift.
-
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.
-
'We have nothing': Izium's trauma after Russian occupation
After being liberated by Ukrainian forces, residents of Izium are still emerging from the confusion and trauma of their Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the war's largest mass grave sites.
-
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.
Politics
-
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
-
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
Health
-
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
-
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola.
-
Don't cook chicken in NyQuil: U.S. FDA warns about dangerous social media challenges
Want to cook chicken in NyQuil? Overdose on antihistamines? Swallow laundry detergent pods? While most of us would recoil in horror from such dangerous suggestions, adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to social media dares, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Sci-Tech
-
Dinosaurs already on decline when asteroid struck, according to fossil records from China
Long before the end of the dinosaurs was ushered by an enormous asteroid striking the Earth, they were already declining globally, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Pierre Kwenders wins Polaris Music Prize for 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love'
Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love.'
-
Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland
Hollywood's Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter.
-
Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak, says game development unaffected
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
Business
-
Canadian employers sought to fill nearly one million jobs in Q2
Statistics Canada says employers were actively seeking to fill 997,000 vacant positions in the second quarter, the highest quarterly number on record.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
British PM Truss doesn't expect U.K.-U.S. trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Sports
-
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
-
Kalani David, professional surfer and skateboarder, dies after seizure while surfing
Kalani David, a Hawaiian-born professional surfer and skateboarder, died after he suffered a seizure while surfing off Costa Rica on Saturday, according to his father, David David.
-
ICC permanently bans use of saliva to polish cricket ball
The ICC permanently banned the use of saliva to polish the ball in international cricket on Tuesday as it made a host of changes to playing conditions.
Autos
-
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
-
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.