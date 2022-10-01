After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in.
Since Ian's passage, water levels have gone up significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes, flooding SUVs and trucks, blocking the main access to a an interstate highway and leaving families trapped in their waterlogged homes. Now, as days go by, residents here in the Sarasota suburb of North Port are beginning to run out of food and water.
"Water just keeps going up. Who knows when it is going to stop," said Samuel Almanzar, 42. He was rescued by crews Friday along with his father, wife and two children, 11 and 6.
As rescue efforts wrapped up Friday, local officials recommended people whose neighbourhoods are flooding to evacuate. They said waters in some areas will continue to rise over the next two days.
The floods in North Port show the impact of Ian has not been confined to the beaches and tourist towns. The heavy rains from the storm have ended up flowing into suburban and inland towns not part of hurricane warnings.
It's the rising rivers that do it because of the hurricane's deluge, which continues to cause havoc long after the winds have passed. And it's leading to rescue efforts not that different from those on the coasts.
Floods were reported all across the center of the state: around Orlando and its theme parks, south to Kissimmee, east to Daytona Beach, Arcadia cattle country. People near rivers were deeply affected.
Near North Port, the Florida Department of Transportation closed a stretch of Interstate 75 in both directions late Friday because of the flooded Myakka River.
Dozens of National Guardsmen arrived earlier Friday in North Port-- about 85 miles (140 kilometers) south of Tampa -- to speed up efforts started Wednesday by firefighters from other states and counties. And city officials were scrambling to open an evacuation center at a high school.
A mother of two cried on the phone, trying to connect with her parents so they could pick them up after coming out of her flooded neighborhood. A woman showed a map to rescuers to reach families with children in the area upon learning water had started to rise inside their homes. A man waded through waist-deep waters with his 8-year-old daughter, trying to venture out to get supplies.
Megan Blevins, who works at a restaurant in nearby Venice, was trying to help the families of coworkers get out but said some were not accessible due to structures collapsing and leaving certain streets without access.
"We can't get people. We can't get people to them. There are some older folks we are trying to get to because they can't move," she said.
Aimee Bowden, 47, said a tree fell on her house, opening a hole in her kitchen and dining room and letting water pour in. Firefighters going back and forth to pick up families with children evacuated her, with her husband and 13-year-old son in a rescue boat.
"I was terrified. You have your whole life uprooted," Bowden said. "You try to just keep thinking about what you need to do."
Just west of North Port, the Myakka River was forecast by the National Weather Service to reach record flood stage Friday at 12.55 feet (3.8 meters) and then crest a bit higher before receding.
The nearby Peace River was set to hit an even higher mark: almost 24 feet (7.3 meters), which is about twice the previous record. It runs through mainly rural areas, especially the cattle town of Arcadia which is home to a well-known Florida rodeo.
There was plenty of concern Friday about the steadily rising river.
"The unpredictability of the river is real, and people are in real danger," said DeSoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen in a county post. "If you are in these areas, you need to get out now."
After crossing Florida, Ian moved over the Atlantic Ocean where it curved back into South Carolina on Friday. More than two dozen deaths have been blamed on the storm.
Elvis Padron, 40, a construction worker now applying for political asylum, fled Venezuela with his wife and 8-year-old daughter and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in February, only to face more hardship.
"My wife refuses to leave. She wants to stay," said Padron, who waded through the waters to find more supplies and tried to convince his wife on the phone they should leave. "I feel like we don't have much time left."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Tear gas fired, scores wounded in Baghdad protest marking 2019 unrest
Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded scores near Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked Saturday's anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in.
Trump at centre of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
The defense team in the U.S. Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Canada
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
-
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
-
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
-
Dual citizens in Russia could face conscription, Canada warns
Canadians in Russia who hold dual citizenship should leave the country as soon as possible or risk being conscripted for mandatory military service, the Government of Canada warned in an updated travel advisory on Sept. 29.
-
Provinces, territories face calls to make Day for Truth and Reconciliation a holiday
As Canada marks the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, provinces and territories face a push to recognize it as a statutory holiday.
World
-
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe's largest nuclear plant, Ukraine's nuclear power provider said Saturday, reigniting long-simmering fears over the plant's security.
-
Tear gas fired, scores wounded in Baghdad protest marking 2019 unrest
Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded scores near Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked Saturday's anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.
-
Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking: Danes
The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas.
-
Trump at centre of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
The defense team in the U.S. Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center.
-
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.
-
Max Baer, Pennsylvania Supreme Court's chief justice, dies
Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74.
Politics
-
Mendicino says Alberta's resistance to federal gun buyback plan is 'reckless' and 'a political stunt'
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro's plan to direct RCMP in the province not to enforce confiscations of prohibited firearms 'reckless,' and is amounting it to 'a political stunt' that won't hold up.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
Joly, Blinken respond to Putin's 'political theatre' with even more Russian sanctions
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
-
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA, SpaceX to study boosting Hubble to higher orbit in a bid to extend its life
Officials at NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement with SpaceX to investigate the benefits and risks of having a private mission provide service to NASA's nearly 33-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, boosting it to a higher orbit to extend its life, the space agency announced Thursday.
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Entertainment
-
Hermes goes for earthen tones; Ellie Saab revisits the '60s at Paris Fashion Week
A giant, glowing crystal rock upon a sand-coloured carpet evoked a glamorous alien planet for Hermes' champagne-sipping VIP guests. CTVNews.ca looks at some highlights of the day's spring-summer 2023 collections in Paris.
-
Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' exit signals a changing view of the late-night throne
Trevor Noah's decision to walk away from 'The Daily Show,' following James Corden announcing his plans to leave CBS' 'Late Late Show' next year, indicates that for a newer generation of comedians, reaching the late-night perch is no longer necessarily considered a life sentence.
-
George Clooney reacts to 'pretty boy' Brad Pitt calling him the 'most handsome man'
George Clooney shared his thoughts on Brad Pitt declaring him the "most handsome man in the world" in a recent interview, called Pitt a "pretty boy."
Business
-
Canada 'behind the ball' with weak merger laws, says author of biting report
Lax merger laws in Canada underestimate the harm to competition caused by mergers and overestimate their benefits, a new report says.
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
-
TikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for U.S. live shopping platform
TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing two people familiar with the operations.
Lifestyle
-
TikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for U.S. live shopping platform
TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing two people familiar with the operations.
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed for another day. There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's draw.
-
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
Sports
-
Leclerc takes Singapore Formula One Grand Prix pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole instead.
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury
The most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, but NFL players, fans and others are concerned that didn't happen with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Leclerc takes Singapore Formula One Grand Prix pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole instead.