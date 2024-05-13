Climate and Environment

    • 2 injured loggerhead turtles triumphantly crawl into the Atlantic after rehabbing in Florida

    This photo provided by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center shows Finley, a subadult loggerhead turtle found with a hook in the shoulder area in late April, at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Loggerhead Marinelife Center via AP) This photo provided by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center shows Finley, a subadult loggerhead turtle found with a hook in the shoulder area in late April, at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Loggerhead Marinelife Center via AP)
    JUNO BEACH, Fla. -

    A crowd cheered and took photos as two loggerhead sea turtles slowly made their way through the sand and into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after rehabbing at a Florida marine life centre.

    Cayman and Finley arrived at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach after separate incidents left them injured, officials said. The centre treats injured turtles and releases them back into their natural habitat as soon as they are healthy enough to survive on their own.

    Cayman's front left flipper became entangled in fishing line, and he was brought to the centre on Feb. 6, in need of surgery, said Dr. Heather Barron, a veterinarian and the centre's chief science officer.

    "We went in and we cleaned all that up surgically" she said. "And, he has been doing very well. Recovered beautifully from the surgery. Can't even see a scar there now."

    This photo provided by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center shows Cayman, a subadult loggerhead turtle found entangled in fishing wire in February, at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Loggerhead Marinelife Center via AP)

    Finley had a fishing hook embedded in his shoulder when he arrived on April 27.

    "This one actually came out very easily. But never underestimate the ability of a dirty fishhook to cause a really nasty infection," Barron said.

    The turtles were released on the beach just across from the research centre, which is north of West Palm Beach.

    "It's always a celebration on the beach," said Andy Dehart, the centre's president and CEO.

    He said the staff is always excited to release the turtles.

    "To see them return to the ocean is the best part of our job," Dehart said.

    Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.

