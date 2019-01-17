

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland man says it's a miracle his wife is alive after his runaway snowmobile crashed through the window of their home, smashing furniture and pinning her underneath.

The throttle of Bruce Porter's snowmobile stuck and he watched from beside it as the machine started up and launched over a snowbank, straight through the window of his Porterville, N.L., home on Tuesday.

The runaway machine destroyed furniture and sent debris and glass flying, finally landing on top of Porter's wife Louise.

Amazingly, she suffered cuts and lacerations from broken glass but no broken bones.

Relative Barry Porter says the machine may have slowed down after hitting so many objects, and it picked up a cushion before landing on her.

As Louise Porter recovers in hospital, her husband says he's thankful only material possessions were broken in the accident.