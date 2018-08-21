

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





WARNING: This story contains graphic language that some readers may find offensive

Edmonton police are reviewing a video of a possible hate crime in the city’s south side that shows a woman shouting racist insults at a man following a parking dispute.

Rahul Kumar filmed the encounter on his cellphone last week, after a woman visiting a friend in the apartment complex where he lives with his family started to yell at him in a dispute over a parking spot.

In the video, the woman can be heard accusing Kumar of parking illegally and threatening to call the landlord about it.

“You can film all you want Paki. Yes Paki, that’s you with the sh*t-coloured skin,” she’s heard yelling at him from the driver’s seat of her car.

Kumar, an HR professional who moved from India to Canada seven years ago, says he didn’t know how to respond to the woman’s comments.

“I was stunned,” he told CTV Edmonton. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

At one point, the woman mixes up two countries where she thinks Kumar is from before she mocks his accent.

“F***ing East Indian Paki bulls**t,” she shouts at him.

The video of the racist tirade lasts for nearly two minutes. Towards the end of it, the woman can be seen driving off, but not before she spits on Kumar’s car as she continues shouting racist profanity, calling him a “loser.”

CTV News attempted to contact the woman in the video, but was unable to reach her.

Kumar said he was concerned because the woman’s profanity-laden rant was within earshot of children, including his own young child, who were playing nearby.

“It is very disturbing,” he said. “I didn’t go to work last evening because I had to stay with my family.”

Edmonton police said their hate crimes unit is aware of the video and reviewing it, but it’s not officially considered a hate crime investigation at this point.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier