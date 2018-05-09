

Warning: This story contains offensive language

Police are investigating after a woman at a Denny’s in Alberta was caught on video shouting at other patrons to “go back to your own ****ing country” and threatening to “leap across the table” and punch them.

The troubling altercation has since been condemned by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and the mayor of Lethbridge, who said he’s embarrassed that the incident happened in his community.

Monir Omerzai, who has lived in Lethbridge for more than 12 years, said the incident happened in mid-April. He posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday evening after he says friends encouraged him to do so.

“All the immigrants that they come here and they work hard, they basically start from scratch, and nobody should be disrespected like that for no reason,” Omerzai told CTV Lethbridge on Wednesday.

“I’ve lived all over Canada, and I haven’t seen anybody like that.”

The woman and another man were sitting at an adjacent booth, and Omerzai said she became upset after accusing one of his friends of “glaring” at her table.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 350,000 times, the woman accuses the men of not paying taxes, demands that they speak English and tells them to “go back to where you came from.”

A man at Omerzai’s table responds by saying that they are, in fact, Canadian.

“You’re a human being, I’m a human being--” the man says, before being cut off.

“No, you are not Canadian,” the woman says.

At one point, the man sitting beside the woman attempts to hold her back as she leans toward Omerzai’s table and shouts, “You want to see a Canadian woman come and brute on your ****ing ass? It’s my ****ing home. I was born and raised here. You ***ing weren’t.”

Omerzai said police were called to the restaurant, but he says the officers said they couldn’t do anything. Omerzai said he and his friends were then asked to leave by police.

“The food just arrived, it was fresh and then we looked at the restaurant owner and then they told us we have to pack our food and leave now,” he said.

Omerzai said the waitress then apologized to the woman.

“Before the lady was moved, the waitress at Denny’s, she was apologizing to her – but not us. Like, we were the ones there, we were not intoxicated, we were not anything.”

Omerzai said he’s never experienced such overt racism, and that he struggled over whether or not to post the video because he didn’t want to relive the ordeal.

“(We) live in a country that’s multicultural and everybody looks at everybody the same way … I was shocked, that’s why I was laughing at what she was saying to me. I couldn’t believe it, because Canada is a beautiful country,” he said.

“It just makes me upset to see people come in there and start taking out things on you. It just makes you mad. I work hard and I pay taxes, too.”

CTV Lethbridge went to the Denny’s location where the incident unfolded. A manager told CTV Lethbridge to contact Denny’s Canada head office. Denny’s Canada has not responded to the request for comment.

Lethbridge Police said Wednesday that they are aware of the video, and that police are “looking into the matter at this time.”

Woman says ‘that’s not who I am’: report

The woman in the video reportedly spoke with Lethbridge News Now and acknowledged that what she said was racist.

The woman, identified as Kelly Pocha from Cranbrook, B.C. by Lethbridge News Now, told the local news organization that she was drinking that night with her husband and that she became upset after the men sitting behind them at Denny’s “started talking in their own language” and laughing. She told Lethbridge News Now that she thought they were “making fun of her.”

"You're only hearing one side of the story. He decided to hit record when I was extremely irritated and heated. You don't see the whole video, you don't see what was said to me, things like that,” she is quoted as saying.

"Oh of course, of course it was. If I could take it back, I would. But I can't,” she said. "It is what it is...but I do apologize for what I said, cause a lot of it is not me. I don't normally say things like that."

The woman told Lethbridge News Now that she and her husband were eventually asked to leave the restaurant.

Cranbrook Dodge confirmed that they terminated the woman after they learned of the “disturbing video.”

“We strive to be a welcoming and inclusive company with no room for hate or intolerance,” the B.C. car dealership said in a Facebook statement.

Lethbridge mayor ‘embarrassed’

Alberta’s premier responded to video, saying “racist, bigoted comments have no place in Alberta.”

“Our government is always working to foster acceptance and better understanding of our differences. By working together, we can make life better for all. Everyone is welcome in Alberta,” Notley said in a tweet Wednesday.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman also condemned the incident and underscored the importance of multiculturalism in his community.

“I am embarrassed to learn that this incident happened in Lethbridge. We are working hard to address racism and bigotry but can not prevent ignorance and the hostile behaviour of individuals. Most Lethbridge citizens are proud of our reputation as a city that welcomes immigrants and refugees,” Spearman wrote in a Facebook post.

Alberta MLA David Shephard said the incident is a sign of a larger problem, and called for Denny’s to investigate.

“Her diatribe reflects the toxic culture of islamophobic, anti-immigrant rhetoric fed by far too many,” Shephard said in a tweet.

With a report from CTV Lethbridge and CTV Calgary

