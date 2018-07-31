

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto are investigating an alleged robbery following an apparent racist confrontation between two women in the city’s subway system.

Video of the incident recorded in the northwest part of the city on July 28, shows two women fighting over a cell phone. At the start of the video, the woman wearing a black shirt can be heard yelling: “Go back to China!”

Eventually, the person who is recording the video tries to intervene and the woman in the black shirt indicates she just wants the other woman to delete a video of her that she alleges the other woman took.

At the end of the video, the subway stops and the woman in the black shirt can be seen running away with the other woman’s phone.

Toronto police told CP24 they are investigating the incident as a robbery.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24