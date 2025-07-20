ADVERTISEMENT

Wildfires

‘Extreme wildfire behaviour’ forces evacuation of Newfoundland town

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A wildfire near Chance Harbour on Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula has damaged several structures, as shown in this handout photo from Warrick's Cove on Friday July 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Ryan Pitts (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.