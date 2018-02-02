'What are you going to do?': Police seek brazen serial liquor thief taunting LCBO staff
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 12:57PM EST
MILTON, Ont. -- Halton regional police say they're looking for a serial liquor thief.
It's alleged the man walked into a Milton, Ont., liquor store on Jan. 25, selected and then concealed a 1.4-litre bottle of vodka and walked out of the store.
When confronted by LCBO staff, he allegedly replied: "What are you going to do?"
Police allege the same man returned to the LCBO on Monday and took a 1.4-litre bottle of gin, said "have a nice day" to staff and walked out.
Investigators say he was back at the same LCBO on Thursday, and allegedly took a 1.4-litre bottle of vodka and left without making any attempt to pay.
The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, six feet tall, about 200 pounds, clean shaven, and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white running shoes and a black toque with DC clothing logo.
