British rocker Sting performed for auto workers in Oshawa, Ont., on Thursday as a “gesture of solidarity” with GM workers.

Thousands filed into Oshawa’s Tributes Communities Centre for a special acoustic performance by Sting, including The Police songs “Message in a Bottle" and "Every Breath You Take."

The singer then performed a selection of songs from his musical “The Last Ship” alongside co-stars. The musical tells the story of the rock star’s hometown Wallsend, England, as it grapples with a struggling shipbuilding industry, a true story similar to the realities now faced by GM workers in Oshawa. The auto giant announced last fall that it would be closing the plant at the end of 2019.

“Good luck with your fight,” he told the crowd when the performance ended. “We’re with you.”

At a press conference after the show, the singer condemned GM for their decision, saying the company has a “duty” to support workers who have “given their lives” to the company.

“This can’t be buried under the political carpet,” he said. “It’s financial jiggery-pokery. They just want to pay workers less in another place. That’s not right.”

He spoke about meeting with GM workers before Thursday’s performance when they conveyed genuine concern about their future. “I can see the worry on their faces,” he said. “That was very moving for us as performers. This is not a game. This is real.”

GM workers lined up for the show told CTV Toronto that they were grateful for the star’s support.

“It’s kind of great to know that there are people out there that care,” said worker Jocelyn Dwyer.

“I feel very humbled today that a world renowned recording artist has taken his time to come to Oshawa to stand up for Oshawa auto workers,” said Lou D’Onofrio.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath spoke with reporters in Oshawa to criticize Premier Doug Ford, who she said should step in to help GM workers. “We have a premier that’s sending all the wrong messages when it comes to businesses and investment in our province,” she said. “As the leader of the official opposition I will not give up. This is about making sure Ontario has good jobs. We have to keep those jobs in Ontario because they are a huge part of our economy.”

Sting and Mirvish Productions reached out to the workers’ union Unifor to arrange the meeting, union national president Jerry Dias said on CTV News Channel on Thursday. Dias met with Sting earlier this week.

“I talked about what’s going on here in Oshawa, and the similarities are scary,” he said. “He knows that you can’t win unless you’re prepared to fight and that’s why he’s here. He’s a fighter. He has courage. He’s here to say ‘I’m standing with the community of Oshawa.’”

The Last Ship is showing in Toronto until March 24.

With files from CTV Toronto