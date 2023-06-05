Watchdog's relations with spy community 'particularly strained' over last year
Newly released documents say the intelligence community's relationship with its key watchdog has been particularly strained over the last year due to a "level of resistance" to scrutiny.
The assessment appears in briefing materials prepared for Canada's top public servant in advance of a late January meeting with the chair of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency.
The notes were disclosed to The Canadian Press in response to a request to the Privy Council Office under the Access to Information Act.
This is just the latest indication of serious tensions between the spy watchdog and the federal intelligence agencies it monitors.
It follows the recent release of intelligence review agency records that lamented a culture within the Communications Security Establishment of "resisting and impeding" independent review, frustrating efforts to ensure the cyberspy service is obeying the law.
The latest notes surface amid an RCMP investigation into leaks of classified information to the media -- including details of Canadian Security Intelligence Service reports -- concerning allegations of foreign interference by China in Canadian political affairs.
In January, national security adviser Jody Thomas sent a memo to Privy Council Clerk Janice Charette to brief her before a meeting with the chair of the intelligence review agency, known as NSIRA.
"The Chair considers that there remains a level of resistance to NSIRA's review activities and may seek your support in elevating the culture of review with Government of Canada departments and agencies," the memo says.
Created in 2019, NSIRA is an independent body, reporting to Parliament, that reviews all federal national security and intelligence activities to ensure they are lawful, reasonable and necessary. It also investigates public complaints regarding national security agencies and activities.
Background documents accompanying the memo from Thomas say the review agency's relationships with many organizations "have been challenging."
Contributing factors have included the need for departments to adapt to new review requirements without additional resources, as well as NSIRA's broad interpretation of its mandate and the approaches it has taken, the documents say.
They add that chair Marie Deschamps, a former Supreme Court judge, had recently met with Thomas and acknowledged that the adjustment to new review practices takes time and that "the culture of review is improving" within the security and intelligence community.
A preface to suggested "talking points" for Charette, as she prepared to meet Deschamps, noted that ministers and deputies had "been surprised by the topics raised and the level of detail discussed by the chair during bilateral discussions."
Charette was advised to tell Deschamps the Privy Council Office and the whole security and intelligence community recognized the importance of independent, external review.
"I am aware that, from the community's perspective, departmental relationships with NSIRA have been particularly strained over the last year," the suggested talking points read.
"I can assure you that these relationship difficulties are not, and in my view never should be, a disregard for the importance of NSIRA's review function. We cannot have a culture of resistance or reluctance to respond to review requirements."
The notes also cite the Privy Council Office's desire for all parties to commit to a "greater level of engagement at the senior management level" to address strategic issues and advance relationships.
"This includes solidifying communications between NSIRA and PCO, which has a team dedicated to co-ordinating across all departments on horizontal and strategic issues that arise during reviews."
The notes say the intelligence community had made progress in ensuring the review agency has access to departmental information holdings. In some cases, this has included creating stand-alone computer enclaves for review agency analysts to work within, or allowing for on-site validation exercises with staff from both organizations present.
"Departments now issue responses to all NSIRA recommendations, and PCO monitors and reports on the implementation status of recommendations."
Asked about the notes, the intelligence review agency said it continues to engage with members of the security community "to ensure appropriate responsiveness and access to relevant materials needed for our work."
Details on progress and remaining concerns will be discussed in the review agency's coming annual report.
Pierre-Alain Bujold, a PCO spokesman, said the central agency welcomes review of security activities "and understands that accountability for, and transparency in carrying out, these activities builds public trust."
He noted the most recent federal budget earmarks $53 million for departments and agencies with security and intelligence mandates, saying it will help them fulfil their obligations to comply with legislated review requirements in a timely manner, and to implement recommendations.
"All Canadians will ultimately benefit from increased accountability and transparency of national security and intelligence activities," Bujold said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Smog warning in effect in Montreal due to Quebec wildfires
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
Premiers need to keep talking about the health-care crisis: medical associations
The Canadian Medical Association and 14 other organizations representing health workers are urging premiers to keep health care at the top of the agenda at their next meeting in July.
'It was tough': World War II veterans return to Utah Beach to mark D-Day's 79th anniversary
World War II veterans shared vivid memories of D-Day and the fighting as dozens returned to Normandy beaches and key battle sites to mark the 79th anniversary of the decisive assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
Canadians spending 30 per cent more on travel compared to pre-pandemic levels
Canadians are continuing to spend more money on travel as the industry rebounds slowly from pandemic disruptions, according to a recent report — but many are opting for closer destinations, with travel to the U.S. on the rise.
Kiefer Sutherland’s whiskey brand raises more than $100,000 for N.S. wildfire relief efforts
A whiskey brand co-founded by actor Kiefer Sutherland says it has raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts related to the ongoing Nova Scotia wildfires.
Princess Eugenie gives birth to 2nd son
Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
-
What new freedoms could Paul Bernardo get in a medium-security prison?
Paul Bernardo’s transfer to a medium-security facility has led to questions surrounding whether the move will mean new freedoms for the serial killer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto high school under lockdown due to 'unknown trouble'
A high school in Scarborough has been placed in lockdown due to 'unknown trouble,' police say.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Barrie
-
One person charged in Collingwood homicide
One person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood on Friday.
-
Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale
A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
-
2-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends five to hospital
Five people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Fatal fire under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Waterloo.
-
Police warn people with this model of car to take extra precautions
It comes amid what police say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Air quality statement issued in Waterloo region amid wildfires in Ontario, Quebec
Environment Canada says several groups of people across southwestern Ontario are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.
London
-
16 year old dies of injuries following fatal collision in Perth County
A 16-year-old resident of Tavistock, Ont. has died after a single vehicle crash in Perth East Township on Sunday.
-
Previously wanted man arrested Monday morning by London police
A man wanted for his alleged connection to a shooting incident in downtown London, Ont. late last month has been arrested, London police announced on Monday.
-
Western University mini satellite launched into space Monday
A satellite built by London, Ont.'s has been successfully launched into space. The micro CubeSat was on board a SpaceX Falcon rocket which left the pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly before noon on Monday where it will link up with the International Space Station (ISS).
Windsor
-
'The bullets in that car hit their targets' Windsor murder trial nears completion after more than three months
WARNING Graphic content: Closing arguments were completed Monday in the months-long trial of three men from the Kitchener area accused in the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Third arrest made in downtown beating: WPS
Windsor police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a violent assault downtown last week after he turned himself into police.
-
Gucci glasses among items stolen in theft from vehicle
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted in connection to a theft from a vehicle in West Windsor.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, has died at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye has died. He was 67 years old. He founded the newspaper 31 years ago to serve Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations.
-
Number of Quebec wildfires rises to 164, at least 114 are out of control
The number of forest fires continues to rise in Quebec, while evacuation orders are being maintained for several areas of Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the North Shore region Kateri Champagne Jourdain said on Monday morning that 164 forest fires were currently burning across Quebec, compared with 156 the previous day.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasing
The price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Manitoba over the weekend
As thunderstorms touched down in Manitoba over the weekend, a number of communities were hit with more than 50 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Vote-counting machines could lead to faster election results in Manitoba
Elections Manitoba is expecting faster results on election night Oct. 3, and has laid out a timeline that appears to be roughly twice as fast as the drawn-out affair experienced in Alberta last week.
Calgary
-
Peace officer's vehicle struck during Newell County, Alta., traffic stop
Officials say no one was injured, but an investigation is ongoing after a peace officer's vehicle was struck "at a high rate of speed" during a traffic stop on Friday.
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80
One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
Edmonton
-
Homicide unit investigating death at scene of robbery in Forest Heights
A person was killed during a robbery in Edmonton's Forest Heights neighbourhood Monday morning.
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
2 injured in separate amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain
Two people were hospitalized after being injured during amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain Friday night.
Vancouver
-
‘Say neigh to live horse export’: Why Jann Arden is busking in Vancouver this week
A Canadian icon is busking on the streets of Vancouver to protest live horse exports from Canada to foreign countries.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: police
A crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Uber sets launch date for Victoria, Kelowna
Ride-hailing giant Uber has finally announced its start date for two major B.C. cities.
Politics
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
-
Wildfire risk remains well above average across Canada this month
An area of land 11 times bigger than the city of Toronto burned from wildfires in the past four days -- Canada's worst spring wildfire season to date.
Health
-
Hormone patches or creams for menopause symptoms may have lower blood pressure risk than pills
Women often use hormone therapy to relieve hot flashes and other menopause symptoms -- and new research suggests patches or creams may be safer for their blood pressure than pills.
-
Depression, living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood may lead to faster aging: study
A new Canadian-led study has found that feeling depressed, along with living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood, may lead to premature aging.
-
Premiers need to keep talking about the health-care crisis: medical associations
The Canadian Medical Association and 14 other organizations representing health workers are urging premiers to keep health care at the top of the agenda at their next meeting in July.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils sleek 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
-
An out of this world opportunity: Western students to launch mini satellite aboard SpaceX mission
Constructed by a team at London, Ont.’s Western University, a tiny satellite — roughly the size of a Rubik’s cube — will ride aboard a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' swings to massive US$120.5 million opening
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' opened in U.S. and Canadian theatres with a massive US$120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original and showing the kind of movie-to-movie box-office growth that would be the envy of even the mightiest of Hollywood franchises.
-
Kiefer Sutherland’s whiskey brand raises more than $100,000 for N.S. wildfire relief efforts
A whiskey brand co-founded by actor Kiefer Sutherland says it has raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts related to the ongoing Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
Business
-
U.S. sanctions Russian intelligence-linked group over efforts to destabilize pro-Western Moldova
The U.S. imposed sanctions Monday on a group of people linked to Russian intelligence who it said had helped the Kremlin destabilize Moldova's democratically elected, pro-Western government through protests in the Moldovan capital earlier this year.
-
Flair tops Canadian airlines with average number of complaints per 100 flights: CTA
The Canadian Transportation Agency says Flair Airlines Ltd. has the highest number of complaints per 100 flights of all the major airlines in Canada, as airlines have had a rocky recovery year with delayed and cancelled flights.
-
Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of developer conference
Apple Inc shares hit a record high for the first time in 17 months on Monday, ahead of an annual software developer conference, although their market value remained short of an all-time peak of US$3 trillion.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians spending 30 per cent more on travel compared to pre-pandemic levels
Canadians are continuing to spend more money on travel as the industry rebounds slowly from pandemic disruptions, according to a recent report — but many are opting for closer destinations, with travel to the U.S. on the rise.
-
Here's how 'code-switching' can hurt Black, Indigenous people in Canada
In a dominant white culture some Black, Indigenous and racialized people are 'code-switching' which could harm their mental health, one expert says.
-
Princess Eugenie gives birth to 2nd son
Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
Sports
-
Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina calls Russian opponent 'brave' following French Open win
Tennis player Elina Svitolina called her opponent, Russian Daria Kasatkina, a 'brave one' following the Ukrainian’s upset win on Sunday.
-
NCAA champ Rose Zhang 1st LPGA Tour winner in pro debut in 72 years, wins Mizuho in playoff
Rose Zhang lived up to all the pre-tournament hype as the next great women's golfer -- at least in her first week as a pro.
-
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic hangs up his boots at 41
AC Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Sunday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 41 after a trophy-laden career at some of Europe's top clubs.
Autos
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Alonso's long wait for 33rd F1 win goes on after disappointing Spanish GP
The prospect of Fernando Alonso ending a decade-long wait for his 33rd Formula One win in front of tens of thousands of fans at his home race proved too good to be true on Sunday.
-
Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory
Max Verstappen had warned that his Red Bull team was good enough to win every single race of the Formula One season. On Sunday he took one more step toward that ambitious sweep by easing to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.