Canada Disability Benefit needs to be safeguarded from clawbacks, MPs unanimously agree
The federal government needs to safeguard the incoming Canada Disability Benefit from clawbacks and do more to ensure it actually meets the stated aim of lifting people living with disabilities out of poverty, MPs from all parties agree.
On Monday, members of the House Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities Committee unanimously passed a motion detailing a list of expectations to improve the new federal benefit offering.
After a lengthy legislative and consultation process, in the 2024 federal budget the government allocated $6.1 billion over six years and $1.4 billion ongoing to implement the Canada Disability Benefit.
This amount would provide for a maximum benefit amount of $2,400 per year or, as stakeholders were quick to realize, just $200 per month or $6.66 per day.
This garnered a prompt rebuke by advocacy groups who said that amount failed to fulfill the government's promise of using this income supplement to lift people with disabilities out of poverty.
Further, ambiguity remains about the potential for cross-jurisdictional claw backs.
While the federal government has vowed to work with provinces and territories on getting cross-Canada agreement to exempt the federal benefit from counting as income in relation to qualifying for other supports, those assurances have yet to be secured.
Groups are also concerned about the threshold for eligibility as outlined in the budget, warning that it will only cover fewer than half of those currently receiving disability income support.
Under the plan, low-income persons with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64 who have a valid Disability Tax Credit (DTC) certificate will be eligible.
Seeking to address these outstanding concerns, NDP MP Bonita Zarrillo, whose party has been pushing the Liberals to improve this benefit, presented the motion at Monday's committee meeting where Employment and Workforce Development Minister Randy Boissonnault was testifying.
The motion calls on the government to "engage in comprehensive consultations with the disability community to ensure the effective implementation of the Canada Disability Benefit" including by:
- Ensuring it is adequately funded;
- Reconsidering having the bar for eligibility being a valid DTC certificate;
- Acknowledging "the multitude of unseen expenses associated with living with a disability";
- Recognizing the adverse impact of benefit entitlement reductions; and
- Collaborating with provinces and territories "to fortify support systems."
Agreement from MPs came after a brief discussion, with Liberal committee members raising broad points about the government's efforts to get this new benefit off the ground.
While not a binding motion, this all-party call will be presented in the House of Commons.
Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera has previously defended the plan as a "major milestone" and a "key benefit," but has conceded the budget's offering is a "starting point."
The budget implementation bill to enact this benefit is currently working its way through Parliament, providing the opportunity for amendments.
