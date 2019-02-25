

CTVNews.ca





The combined power of a wind storm and the Niagara River is captured in a video, posted by the Niagara Parks Police Service, showing boulder-sized chunks of ice tumbling over a retaining wall alongside the Niagara River Parkway. The frozen tsunami created a towering bank of ice that temporarily closed the road in Fort Erie.

Videos posted online from the American side of the river show advancing banks of ice toppling trees and light poles.

Ontario’s Hydro One utility was reporting hundreds of power outages Monday morning that are affecting more than 30,000 customers in a large swath of the province stretching from Windsor to west of Ottawa and well north of Sudbury. Local utilities are contending with many more blackouts, with crews dealing with ongoing powerful winds, blowing snow and frigid temperatures Monday.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of southern Ontario Sunday, predicting gusts between 100 to 110 km/h. Blizzard, snow squall and blowing snow advisories remain in place for 30 regions in southern Ontario Monday. OPP in a number of municipalites in southwestern Ontario have closed all roads.