The Royal Canadian Air Force said two people have been sent to hospital after an “accident” involving a search and rescue helicopter in Gander, N.L.

In a tweet, the Air Force said the CH-149 Cormorant was involved in an accident at 9 Wing Gander, the Air Force base that provides search and rescue services throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, among other duties.

In a subsequent tweet, the Air Force added that six people were onboard the helicopter “conducting hovering maneuvers” at the Gander Airport prior to the accident. Two people were sent to hospital, while the other four were released and “are with their Squadron members at this time.”

Photos from the scene show the helicopter on its side, without a tail rotor or rotor blades and an ambulance next to it.

This afternoon a @RCAF_ARC CH-149 Cormorant #SAR helicopter was involved in an accident at 9 Wing Gander, N.L. First responders are on scene. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/BSM8mXqIeQ — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) March 10, 2022

UPDATE: Six aircrew were onboard the CH-149 as it was conducting hovering maneuvers at the Gander airport prior to the accident. Two members are currently in hospital receiving treatment. Four members have been released and are with their Squadron members at this time. pic.twitter.com/YzXli9WKXP — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) March 10, 2022