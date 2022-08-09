TripAdvisor ranks the best Canadian excursions, according to travellers
If you’re hunting for adventure, TripAdvisor has ranked the best excursions in Canada.
The top activities, according to reviews from travellers, include driving an ATV through the wilderness of B.C., exploring snow-blanketed caves in Alberta, and whale-watching in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The list was compiled based on the reviews posted by travellers on TripAdvisor and the frequency of bookings using the online platform.
From adrenaline-pumping excursions as extreme as white water rafting, to much more relaxing outings like wine-tasting in vineyards, here’s a list of TripAdvisor’s top-ranked activities throughout the Great White North.
1. WHISTLER ATV BUSHWHACK TOUR, IN WHISTLER, B.C.
Price: from C$159 per adult
ATV stands for “all terrain vehicle” -- and with the mountainous landscape of Whistler, B.C, ranging from dense forestry to Gatorade-blue-lakes, there’s much terrain to explore. This excursion is accessible to all riders, and can allow travellers to enter Whistler backcountry through routes not accessible by car.
2. CALLAGHAN CRUISER SNOWMOBILE TOUR IN WHISTLER, B.C.
Price: from C$250.95 per adult
After a training session at Whistler Village’s Carlton Lodge, launch off on a snowmobile and explore the Callaghan Valley. There you could find the abandoned Northair gold mine and the wilderness of Whistler backcountry. Interested riders must book a minimum of three hours in advance, and tickets can be purchased online.
3. CAVING ADVENTURE TOUR IN CANMORE, ALTA.
Price: from C$179.49 per adult
Follow an experienced caving guide into an underground maze. Rat’s Nest Cave leads to a large grotto pool, where people can go climbing, sliding, and squeezing through rocky tunnels. Bookings must be made at least six hours in advance, and mobile tickets are accepted.
4. RIVERSIDE RAFTING ON CLEARWATER RIVER IN WELLS GRAY PARK. B.C.
Price: from C$130.77 per adult
Brace yourself on a white water raft and launch into a series of rapids and chutes along the Clearwater River in B.C.’s Wells Gray Park. A certified guide will help you navigate churning waters. Safety equipment is provided and mobile tickets are accepted.
5. NEWFOUNDLAND PUFFIN AND WHALE WATCHING CRUISE
Price: from C$95 per adult
Step aboard a small cruise ship and travel through the Witless Bay Ecological Reserve. Depending on the time of the year, puffins, seabirds, whales, or icebergs could be seen on the ride. Tours must be booked one hour and thirty minutes in advance. Mobile tickets are accepted.
6. RAFTING ADVENTURE ON THE KICKING HORSE RIVER, IN GOLDEN, B.C.
Price: from C$112 per person
There are three rafting tours available, ranging from three to six hours, allowing riders to explore the Kicking Horse River in Golden, B.C. All necessary rafting equipment is included.
7. WINE AND LUNCH ESCAPE, IN HALIFAX, N.S.
Price: from C$227 per person
Join a small group and stop at three wine estates in Nova Scotia’s wine country, Annapolis Valley. Aside from wine, wineries here also include beer, cider, and food.
8. FORBIDDEN VANCOUVER WALKING TOUR, IN VANCOUVER, B.C.
Price: from C$35.52 per person
This half-day walking tour allows people to explore the history and culture of Vancouver’s LGBTQ2S+ community. Stops include Granville Street, the Imperial Court, as well as locations of historical police raids and bookstore bombings.
LGBTQ2S+ History Tour in Vancouver, Canada | British Columbia (tripadvisor.ca)
9. SUNWAPTA RIVER SELF-DRIVE RAFTING TRIP, IN JASPER, ALTA.
Price: from C$102 per adult
Paddle through Jasper National Park’s largest white water with a certified interpretive and river guide, near the Sunwapta Falls. Gear is included.
10. NIAGARA FALLS BOAT RIDE
Price: from C$237.14
Ride the Maid of the Mist or the Hornblower Niagara boat tours -- which operate seasonally from late Apr. to Nov. -- and feel the hydro blast of the falls. Ride options can include both American and Canadian side tours, with The Maid of the Mist setting sail from Niagara Falls State Park, NY., and The Hornblower Niagara boat tour departing from Niagara Parkway, at the foot of Clifton Hill, Canada.
Prices were correct at the time of publication.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Tracking active wildfires around the world
On CTVNews.ca, a satellite map using real-time NASA data shows active wildfires burning around the world.
Twitter down for thousands of users
Twitter was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why Pierre Poilievre's plan to work with provinces to reduce barriers is a good idea
The serious shortage of nurses and doctors has put the spotlight on a long overdue reform to the rules governing entrance requirements for foreign-trained professionals, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents to get another payout in 2022 budget
Some parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year.
-
Doctor invites Doug Ford, health minister to visit her ER to see 'collapsed' hospitals firsthand
A GTA emergency physician is inviting Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones for a tour of her emergency department so they can witness firsthand the staffing shortages and crisis facing the province’s health-care system.
-
Global epidural shortage hits some Toronto hospitals
Some Toronto-area hospitals are reporting a shortage of epidural tubes amid ongoing global supply issues.
Ottawa
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
Why many Ottawa public servants oppose return-to-office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home. Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
-
These are Ottawa's top 8 date night restaurants
Eight Ottawa restaurants are on a new list by OpenTable and Bumble of the top 100 Canadian restaurants for date night.
Barrie
-
Suspect arrested in Wasaga Beach shooting linked to Collingwood assault
The man accused in connection to a shooting in Wasaga Beach is also being linked to a previous assault by investigators.
-
Swim advisory posted for Centennial Park Beach
Based on water samples collected Monday, the city has posted a swim advisory for Centennial Park Beach.
-
Two arrests made in connection to theft investigation
Barrie police have arrested two suspects in connection to a possible theft on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Teen pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A teenager has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma cenrtre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
Police respond after reports of pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener.
-
Region considering sanctioned encampment site in plan to end homelessness
An ambitious plan aimed at ending homelessness in Waterloo region went before regional council on Tuesday, giving members the chance to hear the latest plans for interim housing solutions.
London
-
London police identify weekend homicide victim
London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.
-
172-year-old home spared from demolition in Oxford County
A 172 -year-old home in Oxford County is protected from demolition, at least temporarily.
-
Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.
Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.
Windsor
-
Police seize $70K in weapons and drugs during Leamington bust
Essex County OPP say officers seized about $70,000 worth of drugs, cash and weapons from a home In Leamington Monday.
-
Cyclist and dog struck in hit-and-run crash in LaSalle
LaSalle police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a cyclist and a dog were injured in a hit-and-run crash.
-
Car crashes through patio fence, into restaurant wall
No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into the wall of a fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Regulator issued no fines over airlines' denying compensation for cancelled flights
Three years after new rules came into force, the regulator overseeing Canadian airlines has not issued any fines related to passenger compensation claims for flight delays and cancellations.
-
'Fiasco': Montreal to direct remaining Fierte Montreal funds to independent investigation into parade cancellation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says the city will redirect the remaining funds contracted to Fierte Montreal toward an independent investigation into why the flagship Pride parade was cancelled just hours before it was set to start.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
'We're not asking for the world': Some turn to tents in Lower Sackville amid housing crisis
A number of people are living in tents in a small park just off Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., as they struggle to cope with inflation and find affordable housing.
Winnipeg
-
Officer shooting man in Thompson was reasonable and necessary: IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Thompson last year, and determined that the officer’s decision to shoot the man was “reasonable, necessary and justified in law.”
-
How the new pet bylaw has fared in Winnipeg so far
The city provided an update on the number of calls it has received since the pet bylaw went into effect on July 1.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
Calgary
-
Graphic, violent photos and threats sent to victims in new scam: Calgary police
Calgary police are warning citizens about an extortion scam that sees victims sent graphic and violent photos to intimidate them into handing over their hard-earned money.
-
Calgary man and dog drown at Spray Lakes Reservoir in Kananaskis Country
Alberta RCMP officers are hoping to recover the body of a man they say drowned while trying to save a dog from Spray Lakes Reservoir.
-
Fire restriction in effect for part of southwestern Alberta due to hot, dry weather
Officials say extreme temperatures and dry conditions have persisted in the area with almost no precipitation.
Edmonton
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
-
Fatal Highway 770 crash part of larger criminal investigation: RCMP
A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police say.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Tents to be removed from Vancouver homeless camp, starting with 'highest risk areas': city
Tents and other structures are being removed from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside starting Tuesday, the city confirmed.
-
Hatchet-wielding suspect charged officer in New Westminster, police say
Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly charged at an officer with a hatchet Monday in New Westminster.
-
2 seniors taken to hospital after break-in attempt near Richmond park
Richmond Mounties are hoping to identify a suspect they say assaulted two seniors during a break-in attempt.
Politics
-
Delivering new services 'complicated,' Freeland says of planned dental care program
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is working hard to meet its end-of-year deadline to deliver dental-care coverage to kids, but acknowledges that providing new services is 'complicated.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
-
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Health
-
Biden administration to move forward with plan to stretch monkeypox vaccine doses
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
Monkeypox in the U.S.: Where could it spread next?
The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. President Joe Biden signs US$280B CHIPS act in bid to boost U.S. over China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a US$280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.
-
Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says
After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Entertainment
-
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
-
Before and after Rydell High: Looking back on Olivia Newton-John's career
Although she is best known for her role as Sandy in the blockbuster musical 'Grease,' Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73, had a career that extended far beyond the dramas of Rydell High.
-
Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Socially conscious rockers The Tragically Hip, eminent broadcaster Barbara Frum and music video visionary Director X are among the homegrown icons set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.
Business
-
Russia curtails oil shipments to central Europe
Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline.
-
S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets down in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, dragged down by the technology sector, with U.S. markets also down.
-
Hootsuite to lay off 30 per cent of staff, begin global restructuring
Hootsuite Inc. said Tuesday it will lay off 30 per cent of its staff as part of a global restructuring.
Lifestyle
-
TripAdvisor ranks the best Canadian excursions, according to travellers
TripAdvisor has ranked the best excursions in Canada, according to travellers. The activities include driving an ATV through the wilderness of B.C., exploring snow-blanketed caves in Alberta, and whale-watching in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Issey Miyake, influential Japanese fashion designer, dies aged 84
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer whose timeless pleats made him an industry favorite, has died aged 84. He died of cancer on August 5, his office confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
-
Sask. artists' jewelry worn by 'Prey' actress in recent Vogue article
Jewelry created by Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan was worn by 'Prey' actress Amber Midthunder in a recent Vogue article.
Sports
-
Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship
Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship.
-
WNBA union president was stuck overnight at airport between games
Unlike in the NBA, WNBA teams aren't permitted to use charter planes for travel. And, much like other airline passengers flying commercial these days, that has caused headaches for WNBA teams in the midst of travel.
-
Missing mascot: Team New Brunswick's gnome gets lost on the way to Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of New Brunswick’s Canada Games team has gone missing. Mac the Gnome was last seen in a package destined for Ontario.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.