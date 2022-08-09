TripAdvisor ranks the best Canadian excursions, according to travellers

If you’re hunting for adventure, TripAdvisor has ranked the best excursions in Canada.

The top activities, according to reviews from travellers, include driving an ATV through the wilderness of B.C., exploring snow-blanketed caves in Alberta, and whale-watching in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The list was compiled based on the reviews posted by travellers on TripAdvisor and the frequency of bookings using the online platform.

From adrenaline-pumping excursions as extreme as white water rafting, to much more relaxing outings like wine-tasting in vineyards, here’s a list of TripAdvisor’s top-ranked activities throughout the Great White North.

1. WHISTLER ATV BUSHWHACK TOUR, IN WHISTLER, B.C.

Price: from C$159 per adult

ATV stands for “all terrain vehicle” -- and with the mountainous landscape of Whistler, B.C, ranging from dense forestry to Gatorade-blue-lakes, there’s much terrain to explore. This excursion is accessible to all riders, and can allow travellers to enter Whistler backcountry through routes not accessible by car.

2. CALLAGHAN CRUISER SNOWMOBILE TOUR IN WHISTLER, B.C.

Price: from C$250.95 per adult

After a training session at Whistler Village’s Carlton Lodge, launch off on a snowmobile and explore the Callaghan Valley. There you could find the abandoned Northair gold mine and the wilderness of Whistler backcountry. Interested riders must book a minimum of three hours in advance, and tickets can be purchased online.

3. CAVING ADVENTURE TOUR IN CANMORE, ALTA.

Price: from C$179.49 per adult

Follow an experienced caving guide into an underground maze. Rat’s Nest Cave leads to a large grotto pool, where people can go climbing, sliding, and squeezing through rocky tunnels. Bookings must be made at least six hours in advance, and mobile tickets are accepted.

4. RIVERSIDE RAFTING ON CLEARWATER RIVER IN WELLS GRAY PARK. B.C.

Price: from C$130.77 per adult

Brace yourself on a white water raft and launch into a series of rapids and chutes along the Clearwater River in B.C.’s Wells Gray Park. A certified guide will help you navigate churning waters. Safety equipment is provided and mobile tickets are accepted.

5. NEWFOUNDLAND PUFFIN AND WHALE WATCHING CRUISE

Price: from C$95 per adult

Step aboard a small cruise ship and travel through the Witless Bay Ecological Reserve. Depending on the time of the year, puffins, seabirds, whales, or icebergs could be seen on the ride. Tours must be booked one hour and thirty minutes in advance. Mobile tickets are accepted.

6. RAFTING ADVENTURE ON THE KICKING HORSE RIVER, IN GOLDEN, B.C.

Price: from C$112 per person

There are three rafting tours available, ranging from three to six hours, allowing riders to explore the Kicking Horse River in Golden, B.C. All necessary rafting equipment is included.

7. WINE AND LUNCH ESCAPE, IN HALIFAX, N.S.

Price: from C$227 per person

Join a small group and stop at three wine estates in Nova Scotia’s wine country, Annapolis Valley. Aside from wine, wineries here also include beer, cider, and food.

8. FORBIDDEN VANCOUVER WALKING TOUR, IN VANCOUVER, B.C.

Price: from C$35.52 per person

This half-day walking tour allows people to explore the history and culture of Vancouver’s LGBTQ2S+ community. Stops include Granville Street, the Imperial Court, as well as locations of historical police raids and bookstore bombings.

9. SUNWAPTA RIVER SELF-DRIVE RAFTING TRIP, IN JASPER, ALTA.

Price: from C$102 per adult

Paddle through Jasper National Park’s largest white water with a certified interpretive and river guide, near the Sunwapta Falls. Gear is included.

10. NIAGARA FALLS BOAT RIDE

Price: from C$237.14

Ride the Maid of the Mist or the Hornblower Niagara boat tours -- which operate seasonally from late Apr. to Nov. -- and feel the hydro blast of the falls. Ride options can include both American and Canadian side tours, with The Maid of the Mist setting sail from Niagara Falls State Park, NY., and The Hornblower Niagara boat tour departing from Niagara Parkway, at the foot of Clifton Hill, Canada.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.