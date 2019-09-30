Trial to begin for suspect in attack on Edmonton police officer, pedestrians
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 4:18AM EDT
EDMONTON -- A jury is to be chosen today for the trial of a man accused of trying to kill a police officer and of running down pedestrians two years ago in Edmonton.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is in his early 30s, is facing a total of 12 charges.
They include aggravated assault, dangerous driving and five counts of attempted murder.
Const. Mike Chernyk was on duty outside a Canadian Football League game on Sept. 30, 2017, when a driver crashed through a barrier, got out of his vehicle, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing him.
A speeding cube van hit and injured four pedestrians a few hours later as it raced through the city's downtown with police in pursuit.
The trial in Court of Queen's Bench is expected to start on Tuesday and could last several weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.
