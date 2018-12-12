Edmonton truck attack suspect had encrypted device cops couldn't crack: ex-chief
Police investigate the scene after a cube van ran into pedestrians and later flipped over while being pursued by police, in Edmonton on Saturday September 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 4:26PM EST
Edmonton's former police chief says a man charged in a truck attack in the city last year had an encrypted device police couldn't crack.
Rod Knecht was at an international counter-terrorism gathering in Melbourne and told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald that encryption laws should be changed to allow police to hold terrorists to account.
Knecht referred to an attack in September 2017 in which an Edmonton police officer was hit with a car and stabbed with a knife outside a football game.
Later that night, a speeding cube van hit and injured four pedestrians as it raced through the city's downtown with police in pursuit.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is scheduled to go to trial next year on attempted murder and dangerous driving charges.
Police said at the time that an Islamic State flag was found in the car used in the attack, but no terrorism charges have been laid against Sharif.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman guilty of hiding infant remains may have wanted to visit: defence
- Interim OPP boss wants probe into hiring of Ford family friend as new commissioner
- Six-year-old lured from Vancouver school and sexually assaulted: police
- Kovrig's diplomatic work would have caught eye of Chinese officials: ex-boss
- Dennis Oland murder trial focuses on his father's missing iPhone