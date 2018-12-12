Edmonton's former police chief says a man charged in a truck attack in the city last year had an encrypted device police couldn't crack.

Rod Knecht was at an international counter-terrorism gathering in Melbourne and told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald that encryption laws should be changed to allow police to hold terrorists to account.

Knecht referred to an attack in September 2017 in which an Edmonton police officer was hit with a car and stabbed with a knife outside a football game.

Later that night, a speeding cube van hit and injured four pedestrians as it raced through the city's downtown with police in pursuit.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is scheduled to go to trial next year on attempted murder and dangerous driving charges.

Police said at the time that an Islamic State flag was found in the car used in the attack, but no terrorism charges have been laid against Sharif.