

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A man accused of trying to kill a police officer and of running down pedestrians is still without a lawyer six months before his trial.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges and appeared in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday to get a new lawyer through legal aid.

He was charged in October 2017 after an officer outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game was struck by a speeding car before he was stabbed. Hours later, the driver of a cube van sped through the downtown and injured four pedestrians.

Doug Ingersoll, assistant general counsel for Legal Aid Alberta, asked Sharif whether he would waive his choice of lawyer.

"I need a lawyer. I want to request a lawyer," Sharif said through an interpreter.

He initially said no when asked whether he would let legal aid assign someone, but then agreed to meet with one.

Ingersoll told court an experienced lawyer is ready to take Sharif's case.

"We have one ready to go."

Sharif has already parted ways with at least two lawyers since he was charged.

He is to meet his prospective counsel before April 18 and return to court with his decision on April 24.

A jury trial is to start Oct. 15, although the judge acknowledged scheduling will need to be sorted out once a new lawyer is found.