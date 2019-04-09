Suspect in attack on Edmonton policeman looking for lawyer before fall trial
A man facing several counts of attempted murder after a police officer was hit with a car and stabbed by an assailant is to face two psychiatric assessments. (Edmonton Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 4:46PM EDT
EDMONTON -- A man accused of trying to kill a police officer and of running down pedestrians is still without a lawyer six months before his trial.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges and appeared in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday to get a new lawyer through legal aid.
He was charged in October 2017 after an officer outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game was struck by a speeding car before he was stabbed. Hours later, the driver of a cube van sped through the downtown and injured four pedestrians.
Doug Ingersoll, assistant general counsel for Legal Aid Alberta, asked Sharif whether he would waive his choice of lawyer.
"I need a lawyer. I want to request a lawyer," Sharif said through an interpreter.
He initially said no when asked whether he would let legal aid assign someone, but then agreed to meet with one.
Ingersoll told court an experienced lawyer is ready to take Sharif's case.
"We have one ready to go."
Sharif has already parted ways with at least two lawyers since he was charged.
He is to meet his prospective counsel before April 18 and return to court with his decision on April 24.
A jury trial is to start Oct. 15, although the judge acknowledged scheduling will need to be sorted out once a new lawyer is found.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Apology sought from Montreal-area mayor who equated secularism bill to ethnic cleansing
- Stowaway cat survives 25-day sea voyage from China to B.C.
- Residents north of Montreal face another night in dark due to ice, wind
- Two-car crash turns into shooting, Toronto police seeking suspects
- Ford to announce $28.5 billion in transit funding for Greater Toronto Area