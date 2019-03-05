

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport were disrupted Monday evening after an Air Canada passenger jet slid off a runway.

Airport spokeswoman Tiffany Chase says Air Canada Flight 614 from Toronto landed around 6:30 p.m., but reported that it was unable to make it to the gate.

She says the Boeing 767 slid onto the edge of the runway -- similar to the shoulder of a road -- and Air Canada reported that it needed a tow.

Chase says passengers were shuttled from the plane to the terminal.

She says the incident halted departures and arrivals for roughly two hours.

The Transportation Safety Board said it was deploying a team to investigate.

Inclement weather hampered travel around the Maritimes on Monday as a snow storm blasted the region.

Flights at the Halifax airport were still experiencing delays and cancellations Tuesday morning.