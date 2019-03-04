

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CTV Vancouver





An Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Toronto was delayed for several hours because one business-class passenger was unhappy with his in-flight meal.

Three passengers on the plane told CTV Vancouver that the man became irate after learning there was no fish meal option available. He said he was not able to eat meat or wheat.

“We were all inconvenienced because this guy had a hissy fit over not being able to get fish,” one passenger said.

The man was escorted off the plane, which had already been stuck at the airport more than an hour past its expected take-off time.

Air Canada says it then had to pull its crew from the flight, because continuing on would have put them past their duty day limit.

By the time passengers were allowed back on board and took off, more than five hours had elapsed since the initial departure time.