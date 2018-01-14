Three injured, including bystanders, in brazen Vancouver shooting
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 1:25PM EST
VANCOUVER -- A targeted shooting on a major Vancouver street has left three people injured, including bystanders.
Vancouver police say several shots were fired in a busy commercial and residential area on Saturday evening.
Police say a man in his early 20s, who is believed to be the target of the attack, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
A man in his 30s, who police say was not a target, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
A 15-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., who was driving through the area when shots were fired, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the scene to come forward as the investigation continues.
Vancouver Police are investigating a shooting in Vancouver last night that injured three people in the area of East Broadway and Ontario Street. https://t.co/in2VJhcQfv #VPD pic.twitter.com/pd7KiNz3x0— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) January 14, 2018
