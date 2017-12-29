B.C. police investigate third deadly 'targeted' shooting within days
Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday November 6, 2017. (Ben Nelms/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 10:09PM EST
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A 24-year-old man is dead in what British Columbia police say is the third such targeted shooting within a week.
Abbotsford police responded to a suspected shooting Thursday in a rural area of the city.
Police say Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was found dead of gunshot wounds.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and the B.C. Coroners Service is helping to gather evidence.
Two men were killed in separate shootings in Maple Ridge and North Vancouver on Dec. 22, including a man who police say was connected with past gang activity.
Cpl. Frank Jang says police are looking for witnesses or any information on the latest shooting to come forward.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto cop who shot teen appears in court for attempt to obstruct justice charge
- Inuk woman back in hospital after being discharged amid transplant controversy
- Freezing rain brings down power lines in British Columbia's Fraser Valleys
- Alberta issues alert, natural gas outages reported in some homes in the north
- B.C. police investigate third deadly 'targeted' shooting within days