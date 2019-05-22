

CTVNews.ca staff, with files from NTV News' Ross Tilley





Hundreds of tourists from around the globe are flocking to Newfoundland and Labrador for the start of iceberg-spotting season.

Visitors descended on the province to view a raft of huge icebergs, many close enough to shore to easily get that photo of a lifetime.

Others are out on tour boats to get a closer look as the ice blocks drift past the Atlantic coast during the summer months.

Barry Rogers, owner of Iceberg Quest Ocean Tours, told CTV News Channel there’s “tons of icebergs and a good flow of tourists to view these beauties.”

“When we have a lot of onshore winds, which today for example we have about 30/35 knots of north northeast wind, that brings the icebergs ashore, that is the case right now,” Rogers said from Twillingate, N.L.

“We have a fair amount of icebergs all around the province.”

Rogers said around eight to ten icebergs were reachable from Twillingate, with around eight to 12 accessible from St. John’s.

The early arrival of the frozen formations is an economic boost to the area, Bonavista resident Eric Abbot told NTV News.

“This year has really started out early, it’s a real good year,” Bonavista resident Eric Abbot told NTV News.

“There’s massive icebergs in the area, they’re everywhere you look. They’re sure to bring people to the area and Bonavista is a beautiful spot to visit.”

Albertan visitor Dave Donahue gave a shout-out to friends in his home province, saying it was a great time to visit N.L. and that the people of Cape Bonavista are “super-friendly.”

“That’s one of our main reasons for our visit, to see the icebergs, we’re very very impressed,” Donahue told NTV News.

“Huge, a lot bigger than we anticipated, they’re just majestic and there’s no two alike.”

Iceberg season normally lasts from May to early July, Rogers said.

“Folks who come to view these beautiful glaciers are in awe of it all,” he added.

“It’s a great time right now, not just for us as a tour operator, but certainly for the province as well.

“Every time I go out they change and it kinds of mystifies myself and I’ve been looking at them for decades.”