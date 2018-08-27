

A woman in Hudson, Que. says she was “fighting for my life” after two men kicked in her front door in an apparent home invasion that was partially captured by a security camera.

The incident in the Montreal suburb occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

In the video, two men can be seen kicking in the home’s front door before rushing in. Natalie Poirier, who says she was asleep in bed at the time of the alleged break and enter, can then be heard screaming.

“Here were all of a sudden two guys in black and they jumped me and I was screaming for my life, I was terrified,” Poirier told CTV Montreal from her living room. “They had me by the throat, they dragged me… It was like in slow motion although it all happened so quickly. And then they slammed me down on the ground.”

As the men searched through the home, Poirier says she was able to escape through a side door after “fighting for my life.” She was soon able to flag down a vehicle and call police. The incident is currently being investigated by the Quebec Provincial Police’s Major Crimes unit.

According to Poirier, the alleged robbers made off with only $40 worth of objects.

Poirier has since posted the shocking video to Facebook in an effort to help police identify and catch the perpetrators. Two weeks ago, the teacher had posted another video online of two men lurking around her house. It is unclear if there is a connection between the two incidents.

