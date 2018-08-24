

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman who was dragged into a vehicle by her hair after ringing a doorbell apparently in search of help has been found safe, police said, but a male suspect is still at large and considered dangerous.

The 28-year-old woman from Richmond Hill, Ont., Was found “in good health” thanks to tips from the public, York Regional Police confirmed Friday.

Police released a video, captured early Thursday morning, that showed a woman ring a doorbell in a residential area of Richmond Hill. No one answered the door, but by pressing the bell, the woman activated a video recording feature.

As she waits on the porch, a man who appears to be armed with a handgun leaves a vehicle parked in front of the house. At one point, the man can be heard telling the woman he’s going to kill her while she repeatedly pleads with him to “stop.” The scared woman also says that she thinks she’s going to die during the altercation.

The man then grabs the woman by the hair, drags her into the vehicle and drives off.

Police released a photo of the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jonathan McLennan of Toronto. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and instead call 911.

Homeowner John Vuong told CTV Toronto that he was asleep when the woman rang his doorbell and discovered the disturbing content on his surveillance video when he woke up later that day.

“I kept playing it over and over and over again because I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said on Friday. “It’s unbelievable that it happened in my neighbourhood.”

Vuong said he doesn’t know the woman or the man in the video.

With files from CTV Toronto