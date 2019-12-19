TORONTO -- Canadians should expect fewer spam phone calls as the deadline to implement call-blocking systems comes into force Thursday.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission set a target of Dec. 19, 2019, for communications service providers to have taken steps to apply call-blocking to their networks.

Calls from numbers that exceed 15 digits, or numbers that can’t be dialed (“spoofed” numbers such as 000-000-0000), should no longer reach Canadian phones if the system is effective.

“Canadians need to have the right tools to manage nuisance calls,” said Ian Scott, chairperson and CEO of the CRTC, in a statement. “With the implementation of a call blocking system, calls that are malformed will be stopped within the network.”

Some providers, including Telus Corp., were exempt from implementing universal call-blocking since it said it would put in place a “filtering system” for robocalls, which the CRTC says provides “more advanced call management features.” Bell Canada and Rogers were among the carriers that committed to have universal call-blocking in place by Thursday.

“At the same time, we are working with the industry on other tools to better protect Canadians from nuisance calls, including a process to alert them when the caller ID has been spoofed,” said Scott in the statement.

The CRTC has additional deadlines for providers, including March 2020 to put in place a system for tracing the origin of spam calls, and September 2020 to implement a caller ID authentication and verification measure.