Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Police said emergency crews responded to a call about four teens falling into the river from Nicolls Island Road at 9:45 p.m. Police reported earlier that the first call came in at roughly 11:45 p.m., but later clarified that was a mistake.
They said two of the teenagers were immediately rescued from the water and were taken to hospital by paramedics, while a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy were still missing and believed to be in the water.
Police said a rescue operation took place in "very difficult conditions," and included a surface and water search.
Police divers later recovered the body of one of the missing teenagers.
The search for the second missing teen was paused overnight. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said its marine, dive and trails team would pursue search efforts in the afternoon.
Three marked police vehicles were parked near the Long Island Locks of the Rideau Canal on a rainy Thursday morning, as milder-than-average temperatures persist in Ottawa.
Yellow police tape was wrapped around the locks near the river, where a thin layer of ice appeared to extend outward from the shore, met by open water.
Police also taped off an area near the shoreline.
Nearby, a black SUV was parked and blocked off with tape. The licence plates on the front and back of the vehicle were covered.
Asked for more details, the police spokesperson said more information was not being shared because it remains an ongoing police operation.
"We have offered supports to the loved ones of the youths," an earlier police statement read. "This tragedy affects us all."
The search for the missing teen comes amid a spate of similar incidents across the country.
RCMP in Alberta confirmed this week that a family of three died after falling through thin ice while riding their UTV in the lead-up to Christmas.
The Mounties also said a man died after falling through ice near Calgary on Christmas Day.
Last month, the RCMP in Saskatchewan reported that two girls fell through ice on a lake. One of them died, along with two men who were attempting a rescue.
And in Quebec this week, provincial police said the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is now being considered a recovery operation rather than a rescue mission.
After the Prairies deaths, Mounties were reminding outdoor enthusiasts that ice should be at least 15 centimetres thick for a person to walk or skate on it.
The thickness should be at least 20 centimetres for a group of people and 25 centimetres for the use of a snowmobile or off-road vehicle.
Asked on Thursday whether Ottawa police had any message to the public about safety around ice, the spokesperson said the service's website points to advice from the Canadian Red Cross.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.
-- With files from Maan Alhmidi in Toronto.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
BREAKING Quebec Common Front of unions reaches proposed agreement in principle with province
The Common Front of unions that represents around 420,000 workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with Quebec.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss
Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."
Home DNA tests reveal more than customers bargain for
Are home DNA tests revealing more than customers are aware of? W5's Sandie Rinaldo investigates how much information you could be giving away.
6 days in dystopia: W5 goes inside the secret state of North Korea
W5 investigative reporter Avery Haines was given rare access inside the secret state of North Korea during its 70th anniversary celebrations last month. Read her blog now at CTVNews.ca/W5 and watch the documentary, Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Toronto
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
-
What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. leaves 1 person critically injured
One person has been critically injured after a collision in Brampton Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Surge in tooth decay among young children in eastern Ontario raises concerns
An uptick in tooth decay among young children has become a cause for concern for eastern Ontario dentists.
-
Ottawa Police seeking suspect in hate-motivated vandalism
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a person responsible for multiple incidents of hate-motivated graffiti painted in Centretown on Dec. 22.
Barrie
-
Driver airlifted with life-altering injuries after Bracebridge crash
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Bracebridge that sent one person to a Toronto area hospital.
-
Innisfil driver accused of being impaired after crashing into house on Christmas Day
An Innisfil resident faces charges after crashing into a house on Christmas Day.
-
Business owners and family grappling with devastating loss after deadly fire
A fire that started from a parked vehicle spread to the home of Barrie Paintball and is estimated to have caused $700,000 in damage between the building and its contents, and claimed the life of two pets.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurant
No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.
London
-
'Could hear the windows buckling': St. Thomas, Ont. tenants evacuated after apartment collapsed
Fifteen people are out of their homes after the foundation of small apartment building collapsed late Wednesday night in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
309 impaired driving charges laid during OPP West Region Festive RIDE campaign
The OPP Festive RIDE campaign continues in the West Region, with 309 impaired driving charges laid so far.
-
Shotguns, drugs, stolen bank cards seized during weapons investigation
Three people are facing charges after London police executed a search warrant finding a number of shotguns and about $3,700 in illegal drugs.
Windsor
-
Walpole Island man facing multiple charges
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Walpole Island man with drug and weapon offences after a well-being check in a motel parking lot.
-
What’s open and closed New Year's weekend in Windsor
As Windsor residents get ready to ring in the new year, there are a few closures to keep in mind this holiday weekend.
-
Windsor's 2023 crime rate on track to exceed last year, police say
In 2023, Windsor police investigated 11 targeted shootings, two homicides from intimate partner violence, and a new program was introduced – pairing officers with nurses on the street to try and veer people away from the emergency room.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec Common Front of unions reaches proposed agreement in principle with province
The Common Front of unions that represents around 420,000 workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with Quebec.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Teachers strike: French unions reaches proposed deal with Quebec
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
A Newfoundland song celebrates Team Canada goals at world juniors for second year
For the second year in a row, Team Canada is celebrating its goals at the world junior ice hockey championship with a song from Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Premier Dennis King sees weather, health care as biggest issues facing P.E.I.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King talks with CTV's Todd Battis about issues facing the province, including storms and health care.
Winnipeg
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Kinew eyes relocating rail lines in Winnipeg, but not opening Portage and Main
It's been talked about for generations, and could cost more than $1 billion, but the idea of relocating the rail lines that criss-cross and divide Winnipeg is up for discussion again.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta girl injured in coyote attack
A family from Brooks, Alta., says their daughter is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries after she was attacked and bitten several times by a coyote.
-
2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
'Sometimes the holidays aren't as joyful': High demand for domestic violence supports in Alberta
Crisis workers say they've been needing to provide assistance to more Albertans this year and the Calgary Police Service confirms there has been a jump in domestic violence reports in 2023.
Edmonton
-
Closure of 8 'high-risk' encampments to begin Friday: city
Notice has been given to clear several high-risk encampments in Edmonton that were the subject of an injunction earlier this month.
-
Man who died with wife and son in Alberta lake wasn't a risk-taker, says friend
An Edmonton man who died with his wife and eight-year-old son after their utility terrain vehicle went into a lake wasn't the kind of person to put his family at risk, says a friend.
-
Remains of unidentified woman found in northeast Edmonton: police
Police are trying to identify the remains of a woman found in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver
During the first weeks of January, cities in Metro Vancouver offer several options for recycling Christmas trees, from putting them in the green bin, to curbside pick-up, to chipping fundraisers that benefit local charities.
-
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kamloops, RCMP say
A single-vehicle crash in Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the life of one person, according to Mounties.
-
Calls for more addiction treatment as B.C. drug decriminalization enters second year
A narrow, winding corridor at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver leads to a clinic offering quick access to addiction treatment for people seeking help on their own or after a referral from an emergency room, a family doctor or a social worker.
Politics
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
-
Are we ready? Should we do this? The debate on expanding medical assistance in dying
The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024: They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder, or they can postpone it further.
-
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
Health
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Recall of nearly 5 million portable blenders underway for unsafe blades and dozens of burn injuries
BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
Sci-Tech
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Entertainment
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
-
Taylor Swift helps drive U.K. vinyl sales to highest level since 1990
Vinyl sales have jumped 11.7 per cent so far in 2023 to 5.9 million units, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the British Phonographic Industry, an association of U.K. record companies and labels.
-
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
Business
-
Five things to watch for in Canadian business in 2024
Here are five things to watch in Canadian business in 2024 as households and companies work through what is expected to be a challenging economic environment.
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the first woman with a US$100 billion fortune, according to Bloomberg
The Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index lists Bettencourt Meyers as the 12th richest person, just ahead of Mukesh Ambani and behind Carlos Slim, who recently became the first person from Latin America to cross the US$100 billion threshold.
Lifestyle
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern
For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying 'I do' in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve could set a record for the city's busiest wedding day ever.
Sports
-
NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world juniors
Macklin Celebrini is thrilled his college teammates are getting the opportunity. He's also hoping to see them return to the NCAA bitterly disappointed.
-
Air Canada signs sponsorship deal with Professional Women's Hockey League
Air Canada has a sponsorship deal with the soon-to-launch Professional Women's Hockey League.
-
Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.