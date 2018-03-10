

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The Alberta man alleged to have used a sword to inflict “serious” and “long-lasting” injuries on a senior is a 19-year-old relative who lived with the victim, according to police.

RCMP surrounded the home west of Calgary after a 79-year-old woman called 911 around 12:45 a.m. on Friday. She was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, and has since been upgraded to stable. Neighbours have identified her as Elaine Rath.

“It’s unusual, and what happened last night is shocking and (our) hearts go out to the victim,” Cochrane RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV Calgary on Friday. “Her injuries are serious and will be long-lasting.”

Police said the woman was attacked with a sword. They noted the suspect is capable of making weapons himself.

“We do know that the individual that we have arrested does have the ability and does make weapons, possibly as a hobby or even employment,” Savinkoff said.

He confirmed the 19-year-old man is a relative of the victim. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

“The charges that he will be facing will include aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” Savinkoff said. “We are still investigating some other possible charges that might be related that he might be facing.”

Police are working to determine a motive for the attack.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Jordan Kanygin