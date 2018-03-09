Senior woman in hospital, 19-year-old man in custody after sword attack
RCMP were called to a residence in Bragg Creek, west of Calgary, after reports that the woman had been attacked with a sword by another occupant of the home.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 7:22AM EST
BRAGG CREEK, Alta. -- Police in southern Alberta say a senior woman is in hospital and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a sword attack.
RCMP were called to a residence in Bragg Creek, west of Calgary, at about 12:45 a.m. Friday, after reports that the woman had been attacked with a sword by another occupant of the home.
They say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in serious condition.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and will continue throughout the day.
They say there's no concern for public safety.
