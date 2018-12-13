

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man accused of carrying three axes onto a Toronto subway and allegedly swinging one in a threatening manner has been charged.

Dean Watson, 33, was arrested Wednesday after morning commuters spotted a man with three axes walk onto an eastbound train at Ossington station before 8 a.m.

Police said the man appeared to be acting in a strange manner. He eventually got off the train at Spadina station and headed to the streetcar platform, where he allegedly began swinging the largest of the three axes in a “threatening manner,” police said.

A group of nearby people then scattered. Police say the man then fled into the streetcar tunnel.

He was later taken into custody.

Watson appeared in court Thursday. He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, mischief, weapons dangerous and failing to comply with probation.

Police said Wednesday that there were no reports of injuries.

Investigators have asked any witnesses to come forward.