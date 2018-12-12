

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A man has been taken into custody after he was reportedly swinging an axe as he walked through a Toronto subway station during the busy morning rush hour.

According to Toronto police, they received reports of a man with a knife at Spadina Subway Station just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Commuters on social media, however, described the object as an axe.

The Toronto Transit Commission confirmed the man was swinging an axe before he was apprehended by police.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to police.

TTC Communications Advisor Kadeem Griffiths told CTVNews.ca that the man was in the station and not riding in one of the trains when they were alerted to the incident. He said both Line 1 and Line 2 trains bypassed Spadina Station as police investigated.

The 501 Spadina streetcar and buses were also redirected from the station, according to the TTC.

On Twitter, TTC Executive Communications Director Brad Ross urged commuters to use St. George Station to transfer subway lines.

A short time later, Ross said subway and streetcar service had resumed on all lines.

Man taken into custody, no reports of injuries. Service has resumed all ways on Lines 1 and 2, and the 510 Spadina streetcar — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) December 12, 2018