TTC, police say viral bus-surfing stunt could have had deadly consequences
A man was caught on film standing on top of a moving bus in Toronto. (Brian Taylor/YouTube)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 9:59PM EST
WARNING: The video linked in this story contains language some readers may find offensive
TORONTO - A spokesman for the Toronto Transit Commission says there's little the agency can do about a viral video appearing to show a man going for a joyride atop a city bus.
Brad Ross says it's "rather obvious to the vast majority" of TTC riders that the incident was an "incredibly dangerous stunt" and the person "easily could have been killed."
A shaky, 45-second clip of the video has racked up more than 140,000 views since it was posted Tuesday evening on Facebook.
A police spokesman says the department is aware of the clip, but it's not clear whether an investigation is underway.
Const. David Hopkinson echoed Ross's condemnation of the stunt, saying it "easily could have resulted" in the person's death.
The incident comes just months after police west of Toronto arrested a 19-year-old man accused of filming himself riding atop a moving GO Transit train.
