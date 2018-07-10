Three men were honoured by the City of Toronto and given free public transit for one year as a reward for helping a visually impaired man who fell onto the subway tracks last month.

Jehangir Faisal, Kyle Busquine and Julio Cabrera heard an injured man yelling for help on June 28 and leapt off the platform at Broadview Station to assist him.

The men quickly hauled the stranger back onto the platform while another person cut the power to tracks.

Local resident Julie Caniglia snapped a photo of the aftermath of the rescue and shared it on Facebook, where she hailed the three men as heroes.

Faisal, an engineering graduate who had arrived in the city days earlier from Ireland, said Tuesday after a ceremony at city hall that he heard the cries for help and his adrenaline kicked in.

“We all jumped in at once,” he told Toronto’s breaking news station, CP24. “You don’t really think about it. You just do it.”

Cabrera, who works for the city as a ferry deckhand, said that he’s not sure about the “hero” label, adding that he sees acts of kindness in Toronto all the time, even if they don’t get as much attention.

“I didn’t really see a big deal,” he added.

Busquine, meanwhile, said he felt “blessed” that he was able to help, and that the other two men were also willing to spring into action. He says he wouldn’t have been able to lift the man on his own.

“I think with all of the bad attention that’s been on the media regarding gun violence and immigration, it’s really nice to be part of a good story that can connect with people,” Busquine added.

“I just think that if everyone takes the time out of their day to help one another it would make the world a better place,” he went on.

The men said they have not heard about the condition of the man who was injured, and that would like to connect with him if he’s willing.

The Toronto Transit Commission notes that Emergency Power Cut Cabinets are located on each of all subway platforms and marked with a blue light. If someone falls on the tracks, riders should follow instructions located on the units to cut the power, according to the TTC. Cutting the power prevents the next train from entering the station and injuries from the electrified third rail.