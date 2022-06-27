Solar-powered umbrella sold at Costco recalled due to fire hazard risks

Solar-powered umbrella sold at Costco recalled due to fire hazard risks

The company has received one report in Canada of a lithium-ion battery overheating and an umbrella catching fire. No injuries were reported. (Source: Health Canada) The company has received one report in Canada of a lithium-ion battery overheating and an umbrella catching fire. No injuries were reported. (Source: Health Canada)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social