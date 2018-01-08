Snowy morning commute forecast for southern Ontario as school begins
Snow in the south-central Ontario township of Oro-Medonte on Monday, Jan. 5, 2015
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 4:46AM EST
TORONTO - Forecasters say today's back-to-school commute is likely to be hampered by snow across southern Ontario.
Environment Canada says snow is expected to blanket all of southern Ontario from west to east overnight making untreated roads slippery for the morning commute.
Snowfall totals are expected to average about 10 centimetres across the region with higher amounts to the northeast of the Great Lakes.
Snowfall warnings have been issued for areas to the east and northeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected overnight, with another five centimetres falling by mid-morning.
In the north, snow squalls from Lake Superior are expected to bring up to 15 centimetres of snow to the Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa areas.
A weather advisory for the Sudbury, Kirkland Lake, Manitoulin and North Bay areas warns snowfall totals off Lake Huron may reach 20 centimetres and could affect Highway 17 and Highway 69.
