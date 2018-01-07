

CTVNews.ca Staff





There looks to be some relief on the horizon for Canadians after weeks of freezing temperatures that blanketed much of the country.

As of Sunday afternoon, many of the weather warnings Environment Canada had issued across the country had been lifted. The only active snow warnings are surrounding Lake Superior in Ontario, in Western Newfoundland and Northern Saskatchewan. A county in northern Quebec is the only area with an active extreme cold warning.

In Southern Ontario, weeks of a cold snap appear to be on the way out. Environment Canada expects the work week to hover around freezing, with a high of 4 degrees Celsius expected for Thursday.

“We’re going to get out of this cold,” Dave Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada, told CTV News. “The last half of January is going to feel tropical, almost.”

The storms in Atlantic Canada that dumped massive amounts of snow in New Brunswick and caused power outages across Nova Scotia have subsided. Only 28 customers in Nova Scotia were without power as of Sunday afternoon.

Halifax is expected to be fairly warm over the next week, with a high of 7 Celsius expected on Friday.

In Winnipeg, warmer temperatures are expected through Wednesday, but should the city will dip into the -20 Celsius range by Thursday. A similar forecast is expected in Calgary and Edmonton.

In British Columbia, a wind warning has been issued for the area surrounding northern Vancouver Island. Vancouver is expected to have positive single digit temperatures and rain for the entire week.