TORONTO -- Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki goes by the nickname “Boro Cop” among teammates, and on Sunday he earned the moniker.

According to TSN 1200, Borowiecki witnessed someone breaking in to a car in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Gastown and confronted the individual, who was on a bike. Borowiecki managed to wrestle the person to the ground and retrieved a bag they had allegedly stolen from the car.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Vancouver Police confirmed the incident.

“Vancouver Police are investigating a report of a theft from auto in which the witness, Mark Borowiecki, did assist in retrieving the stolen property and notifying the (Vancouver Police Department],” the statement reads.

“We are grateful for Mark’s assistance and do recommend that if anybody does witness a crime to immediately notify the Vancouver Police and to stay safe.”

The Senators play against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.