TORONTO -- The first Wuhan coronavirus case in Canada has been confirmed as positive by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, health officials said Monday, while a second case, involving the man’s wife, is considered “presumptive positive”.

The woman and her 50-year old husband recently returned to Toronto from Wuhan. The husband was ambulanced to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on January 23, while the wife has been in self-isolation since arriving in Toronto, Ontario health officials said.

"When he went to the hospital, she had agreed to stay in self-isolation," Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams told CTV’s Your Morning.

Toronto Public Health has been in regular contact with the woman during her self-isolation period, officials said.

“Whether it’s novel coronavirus, influenza, other respiratory diseases, if you’re sick, stay home and don’t go out and socialize,” Williams added. “You can be out in public because it’s not widespread … The risk is very low for Ontarians.”

The husband in the first case displayed mild symptoms on the flight and went to the hospital a day later as symptoms worsened. He is in stable condition and being kept in isolation at the hospital.

Officials are following protocols and trying to contact passengers on China Southern Airlines flight CZ311 from Guangzhou, China, who were in close proximity to the couple. The couple’s flight landed at Pearson International Airport at 3:46 p.m. on Jan 22.

Williams said the entire plane was not at risk because it’s a “droplet-spread organism.”

Samples from both individuals were sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for full confirmation. There are 19 other cases under investigation, officials said, and another 15 ruled out as negative so far.

An outbreak of the virus that began in Wuhan, China has killed 80 people so far, with more than 2,700 cases confirmed as of midnight. A total of 17 cities in China are on lockdown, limiting the movement of more than 50 million people during what is normally the world’s busiest travel period due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The country has extended the holiday in an effort to keep the public at home. Many large public events and gatherings have been cancelled, while a number of major tourist sites including The Forbidden City and Shanghai Disneyland have closed until further notice.

Canada does not have a consular presence in Wuhan, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne said Canadians are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Chinese province of Hubei due to the heavy travel restrictions currently in place.

“We understand the concerns of Canadians in the region and those of their families and loved ones. We are in contact with and providing assistance to Canadians currently on the ground,” Champagne said in a statement.

There are currently 67 Canadians who have registered with the voluntary Registration of Canadians Abroad service, according to a government source, but because the registration is voluntary, the numbers are not a complete picture of how many Canadians are in the region or in China.

Canadians who need emergency consular help can contact the Embassy of Canada in Beijing at 86 (10) 5139-4000. Canadians can also call the department's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at +1 613-996-8885 or email sos@international.gc.ca.