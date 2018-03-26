

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: The video below shows a violent attack and may be disturbing to some viewers.

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in a Toronto-area attack on a man with autism in has turned himself in to police.

Peel Regional Police confirmed that Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, surrendered to police in Brampton at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Dhami has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is expected to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing. Jag Virk, Dhami’s lawyer, told CTV Toronto last week his client intends on “maintaining his innocence.”

The arrests come after the release of a video on March 14 which shows a man putting on a pair of rollerblades on a staircase at the Square One Centre in Mississauga when three males approach the man and begin to punch and kick him before leaving.

The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken to a hospital, but he is expected to recover.

Police say one of the suspects in the video, Parmvir Singh Chahil, was arrested on Friday in Windsor. The third suspect in the video has not been identified, but police believe he may go by the name “Jason.”