

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: The video below shows a violent attack and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police in Mississauga, Ont., have released a video of three suspects wanted in connection with a “vicious assault” on a man with autism.

The video shows the victim, 29, sitting on a stair in a shopping centre bus terminal. He appears to be putting on or removing inline skates when three males walk down the stairs and attack him.

One of the males starts by punching the victim, after which a second male kicks the victim and a third male joins in with kicks and punches.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to Peel Regional Police.

Police say the violent assault happened at the Square One Shopping Centre at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The three suspects are described by police as South Asian males, all about 5’10” tall.

One has a thin build, a short dark beard and straight black hair, police say. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a red Air Jordan logo and white lettering, black track pants and black shoes.

The second suspect was clean-shaven and wearing a black jacket with a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and a grey vertical stripe along the hood, black track pants, and black shoes, according to police.

The third suspect is described as having a medium build, was unshaven and was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white lettering along the sleeves, with black track pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 (ext. 1233), or to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.