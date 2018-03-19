Men wanted in connection with attack on autistic man in Ont. may be from B.C.: police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 11:59PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police in the Toronto area say three unidentified men wanted in connection with a "vicious assault" on a 29-year-old autistic man may be from British Columbia.
Peel regional police say since releasing video showing the assault, investigators have received numerous tips that have led them to ask for help in B.C., particularly the Lower Mainland.
Officials say they have "credible information" that the people allegedly responsible for the attack at a bus terminal recently travelled to the Toronto area.
Video of the attack, which was made public last week, shows the autistic man sitting at the bottom of a bus terminal stairwell in Mississauga, Ont.
Three men are seen approaching the man before they begin punching and kicking him.
Police spokesman Const. Harinder Sohi says the victim was treated in hospital after the attack Tuesday for a broken nose and cuts to his face and released the same day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
