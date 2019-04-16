

CTVNews.ca Staff





Someone’s sweet tooth may have gone too far.

A “Funnel Cake Express” food truck was stolen in Toronto on Friday and police are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down the thief.

At around 9:30 p.m. on April 12, the Toronto Police Service said a dark Ford pick-up truck was seen towing the food truck away from the Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive area.

In a press release, police describe the food truck as being 12 feet long by six feet high. It may have had the Ontario licence plate: J4434Z.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477); or online on the Facebook Leave a Tip page or at www.222tips.com.