A “Funnel Cake Express” food truck was stolen from northwest Toronto on Friday and police are urging people to be on lookout for it and the dark Ford pick-up which towed it away. (Toronto Police Service)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 12:59PM EDT
Someone’s sweet tooth may have gone too far.
A “Funnel Cake Express” food truck was stolen in Toronto on Friday and police are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down the thief.
At around 9:30 p.m. on April 12, the Toronto Police Service said a dark Ford pick-up truck was seen towing the food truck away from the Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive area.
In a press release, police describe the food truck as being 12 feet long by six feet high. It may have had the Ontario licence plate: J4434Z.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477); or online on the Facebook Leave a Tip page or at www.222tips.com.
