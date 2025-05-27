ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Canada ‘indeed strong and free’ King Charles III says in historic speech from the throne

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

King Charles says Canada faces a pivotal moment as global trade and key partnerships evolve with economic change ahead.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.