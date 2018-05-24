Remains found near Toronto highway are those of man missing since 2016: police
Ontario Provincial Police at the scene where human remains were found near Highway 401 in Toronto's east end.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:48PM EDT
TORONTO -- Provincial police say they've identified human remains found near a highway in east-end Toronto as those of a man reported missing in 2016.
The remains were found Sunday near Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue and police say an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday.
OPP say they've identified the deceased as Gary Edward Weese.
They 64-year-old Toronto man was reported missing on Sept. 28, 2016.
Police say an investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
