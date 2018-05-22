

CTVNews.ca





An on ramp to the busy Highway 401 on the east side of Toronto will stay closed Tuesday as police investigate the discovery of human remains.

The discovery was made in a grassy ditch along the highway as Toronto police were investigating an unrelated matter on Sunday. The southbound on-ramp at Morningside Avenue in Scarborough has been closed since. The matter has been turned over to the Ontario Provincial Police, which has disclosed no further details.

Forensic identification investigators were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Tara Bolstad at 416-518-3393, the Toronto OPP detachment at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.