

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta Environment and Parks says one of two rehabilitated black bears released in a remote forest last month has been killed.

Provincial officials say the 16-month-old male was shot after it wandered near children on private land.

They say no charges will be laid and the province will continue to monitor the second bear, a female.

The non-profit Cochrane Ecological Institute took in the cubs last year when they both weighed under 10 kilograms.

They were released in an area of western Alberta when the male weighed 55 kilograms and the female weighed 43 kilograms.

Both bears had been fitted with radio collars.

"Given the circumstances around its death, we will be reviewing the data collected since its release, as well as reviewing its rehabilitation experience," said a release.

"We are obviously concerned for the fate of the young female bear and will be continuing to monitor its progress closely."