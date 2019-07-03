Rehabilitated black bear shot and killed in Alberta, provincial officials say
Charlie and Maskwa are pictured in this handout photo. (Cochrane Ecological Institute)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 3:49AM EDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta Environment and Parks says one of two rehabilitated black bears released in a remote forest last month has been killed.
Provincial officials say the 16-month-old male was shot after it wandered near children on private land.
They say no charges will be laid and the province will continue to monitor the second bear, a female.
The non-profit Cochrane Ecological Institute took in the cubs last year when they both weighed under 10 kilograms.
They were released in an area of western Alberta when the male weighed 55 kilograms and the female weighed 43 kilograms.
Both bears had been fitted with radio collars.
"Given the circumstances around its death, we will be reviewing the data collected since its release, as well as reviewing its rehabilitation experience," said a release.
"We are obviously concerned for the fate of the young female bear and will be continuing to monitor its progress closely."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'We are together': Canadian troops perform bhangra dance in viral video
- 'Heavy pain:' Couple who lost daughter speak out at Winnipeg killer's hearing
- Indigenous drummer group returns to Toronto park following confrontation
- Saskatchewan RCMP investigating officer after 'concerning' video of arrest
- Canada's 'most multilingual' student speaks 19 languages