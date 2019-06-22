

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





A black bear that broke into a Montana home was found comfortably sleeping in a closet after ripping apart the residence.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to find that the bear had somehow opened the door to the residence and deadbolt it, locking itself in the home.

With nowhere to go, the bear ripped apart the room and climbed up into the closet to take a nap.

But when officers arrive, the animal wasn’t in any hurry to leave.

“When deputies knocked on the window, the bear was not the least bit impressed. He slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door,” read a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff.

“Eventually, deputies were able to unlock the door in hopes he would hop down and leave. However, their attempts were only met with more big bear yawns.”

The bear was eventually tranquilized and relocated in good health.