Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
The council blames COVID-19 protocols and has called on the federal government to do away with random tests and public health questions at customs to ease the serious delays passengers face when they arrive in Canada.
The extra steps mean it takes four times longer to process people as they arrive than it did before the pandemic, said the council's interim president Monette Pasher. That was fine when people weren't travelling, but now it's become a serious problem.
"We're seeing that we clearly cannot have these public health requirements and testing at our borders as we get back to regular travel," she said.
The situation is particularly bad at Canada's largest airport, Toronto Pearson International, where passengers on 120 flights were held in their planes Sunday waiting for their turn to get in line for customs.
Sometimes the wait is 20 minutes, other times it's over an hour, Pasher said.
Airports are simply not designed for customs to be such a lengthy process, she said, and the space is not available to accommodate people. The airport is also not the right place for COVID-19 tests, she said, especially since tests are rarely required in the community.
"Getting back to regular travel with these health protocols and testing in place, the two can't coexist without a significant pressure and strain on our system," Pasher said.
The health and transportation ministers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Public health measures have scaled up and down over the course of the pandemic as waves of the virus have come and gone. Right now, they are the least restrictive they have been in months, with vaccinated travellers tested only on a random basis.
Still, the requirements are out of step with peer countries, said Conservative transport critic Melissa Lantsman. She said she wants to know why the Canadian government is acting on advice that is different to that of other countries.
"We're effectively taking the government at their word that they are receiving advice and that they are acting on it, but they haven't shared any of that with the Canadian public," she said.
The lengthy delays at the airports send a negative message to travellers and she worries about the impact it will have on Canadian tourism as the industry struggles to get on its feet this season after the pandemic lull.
"It tells you to go elsewhere, that we're not open for business," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the 10 people killed in the white supremacist attack in Buffalo, confronting again the forces of hatred he frequently says called him back to seek the White House.
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
Nestle is flying baby formula into America as shortage continues
Nestle is rushing baby formula into the United States via airfreight in a bid to ease a nationwide shortage that is unnerving parents around the country.
Trudeau says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not 'a very good idea'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a soccer friendly between Canada and Iran next month in Vancouver is ill-advised. The merits of hosting Iran were raised by a reporter, citing families who had lost loved ones on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Legault reverting to age-old sport of Anglo-bashing
Today, there are two pieces of Quebec legislation that target religious and linguistic minorities. While he often talks about rights, Justin Trudeau has chosen to stand there, arms folded, and do nothing to defend people whose freedoms are being affected. He appears to be afraid of displeasing François Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
Who are the voters in Ontario? Here's the breakdown
This map breaks down who the voters are in Ontario and how they cast their ballots in 2018. There are 124 ridings in Ontario—and each one is made up of a diverse population with key concerns about how the province is governed.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Canada’s first 'urban format' IKEA is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect
Canada’s first “urban format” IKEA location is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining
Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in the city. The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since early March.
Barrie
-
Innisfil armed carjacking under investigation
South Simcoe police say they are investigating a daytime carjacking in Innisfil after an armed suspect shoved a senior to the ground before taking off in her vehicle.
-
Public invited to participate in a filming at Barrie's waterfront
The City of Barrie will shoot a video for a survey on Tuesday, and the public is encouraged to participate.
-
Paul Sadlon, 89, stands trial accused of sexual assault
Barrie businessman Paul Sadlon, 89, walked alongside his lawyer into a courtroom to stand trial on Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a woman following a business meeting nearly three years ago.
Kitchener
-
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
-
'Unable to enjoy their backyards in peace': Neighbours of Flag Raiders share concerns as paintball business seeks approval
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
-
Wilmot man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old Wilmot Township man was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services on Sunday after he crashed into a car while riding a red Honda motorcycle in Kitchener.
London
-
North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols
A north London, Ont. playground has been vandalized with hate symbols.
-
Second person charged after shots fired in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
A second person has been charged after shots were fired in an east London, Ont. neighbourhood last Wednesday, according to police.
-
Impaired driving charges not just for passenger vehicles
A 28-year-old is facing charges after North Perth OPP pulled over a farm tractor.
Windsor
-
Delay in court case of man charged in hit-and-run that killed Windsor boy
There was a delay in court proceedings Tuesday in the hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of a seven-year-old Windsor boy.
-
Nine vehicle fatalities reported in Essex County this year: OPP
OPP are releasing statistics on vehicle fatalities in the region ahead of Canada Road Safety Week.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths, 229 high-risk cases reported in Windsor-Essex over five days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths and 229 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
Montreal
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
Montreal police charge suspect in connection to multiple drive-by shootings
Montreal police (SPVM) announced Tuesday that they captured a fugitive they had been looking for since Jan. 22 in an apartment last Friday.
Atlantic
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Amid flooding issues, Manitoba could see another 20 to 50 mm of rain this week
Southern Manitoba could be hit with another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next few days.
-
Gender-neutral washrooms added at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Visitors going to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg may notice a change on their next visit – the museum has made its washroom facilities gender-neutral.
-
Sex workers in Manitoba concerned over proposed legislation bringing changes to hotels
Sex workers in Manitoba are raising concerns about a proposed law aimed at cracking down on human traffickers who use short-term rentals, saying the move could make things less safe for them.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged in connection with 4 alleged sex assaults at Chinook Centre
A 28-year-old man faces four counts of sexual assault following an investigation into reported offences at CF Chinook Centre.
-
The best patios in Calgary, according to OpenTable
Eleven Calgary locations are among those featured on a list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining.
-
Alberta Education to begin piloting science, French curricula in September
The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Education to begin piloting science, French curricula in September
The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Vancouver
-
Sex offender who posed as modelling agent argues in appeal he'll be lower risk as he gets older
A British Columbia sex offenders who posed as a modelling agent, using "auditions" as a way to lure victims even after being charged, lost an appeal to change his sentence this month.
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'It's challenging': Surrey home destroyed in early morning fire
A Surrey home was destroyed after an early morning fire on 100 Avenue near 174A Street.
Politics
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
-
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Health
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
-
U.K. officials: 4 men infected with 'rare' monkeypox in London
British health authorities say they have identified four 'rare and unusual' cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. official says Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins
Two top U.S. defence intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what the government calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena' in the first public congressional hearing in more than 50 years concerning phenomena commonly known as UFOs.
-
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
-
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Heard was cross-examined Tuesday after her testimony in Depp's libel suit against her.
-
Cannes rolls out red carpet for 75th film festival
After a canceled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
Stocks rise on Wall Street; report shows strong retail sales
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors review an encouraging report on retail sales and a mixed batch of earnings updates from several big retailers.
-
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
-
Nestle is flying baby formula into America as shortage continues
Nestle is rushing baby formula into the United States via airfreight in a bid to ease a nationwide shortage that is unnerving parents around the country.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
-
Report: Lionel Messi to Miami as co-owner, player in 2023
Lionel Messi will come to play for Inter Miami CF with a 35 per cent ownership stake when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June 2023, Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports reported.
Autos
-
U.S. road deaths in 2022 were highest in 16 years
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked
It’s another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.